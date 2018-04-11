Drug awareness event and narcan training

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Maybe you've learned CPR to save a life, but would you be trained to use a life saving drug in case someone overdoses on opiods right in front of you? It's part of a new push by the surgeon general. Nancy Beales with Drug Free Marion County, Byron Reynolds with Substance Use Outreach Services at the Marion County Public Health Department, and Dan Piggot with Holy Cross are here to answers questions about how you can get trained!

Holy Cross Drug Prevention /Narcan Training

Thursday, April 19th

6pm-7:30pm

Holy Cross Gym

125 N. Oriental Street

Indianapolis, IN

If you would like to sign up to learn how to administer narcan and get a free narcan kit, click here.