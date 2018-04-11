× Ex-Ball State professor who viewed child porn on school’s computer gets probation

MUNCIE, Ind. — A former Ball State University professor who told police he viewed child pornography online for about three years has been placed on probation.

The Star Press reports 70-year-old Robert Yadon learned his punishment Tuesday in a courtroom in Muncie after earlier pleading guilty to possession of child pornography. He told the court he’s “not a pedophile” and “a threat to absolutely no one.”

Judge Linda Ralu Wolf imposed a two-year prison sentence, which she suspended, and put Yadon on probation for two years.

Yadon was arrested in 2016 after police said he was linked to suspicious activity on a campus computer. Yadon, who was a professor of information and communications sciences, was barred from campus.

Defense attorney James Schafer called Yadon “a gentleman who did some very, very bad things.”