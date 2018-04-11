× Firefighters killed in plane crash to be laid to rest following funeral in Elwood

ELWOOD, Ind. – Two firefighters who died in a plane crash last week will be late to rest Wednesday in Elwood.

The joint funeral for Kyle Hibst and David Wittkamper will take place at Elwood Junior-Senior High School. It’s scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. We will stream it live on FOX59.com, the FOX59 app and the station’s Facebook page.

Hibst and Wittkamper died after two planes collided at Marion Municipal Airport on Monday, April 2. The Cessna 150 carrying both men was attempting to take off when the plane struck the tail of a Cessna 525 Citation Jet on the runway.

Hibst and Wittkampers served as volunteer firefighters for the Pipe Creek Fire Department in Madison County. Both men are survived by their wives, and Hibst also leaves behind a young son.

Anyone wishing to donate to their memorial fund can find that information here.