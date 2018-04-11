Hancock County Humane Society in need of new roof

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. – The Hancock County Humane Society says it’s in need of a new roof.

The organization says its roof is flat and leaking, and it’s trying to raise more than $20,000 to replace it.

The shelter is funded fully by donations from the community and is operated by volunteers. It doesn’t receive any county or city funding, or any tax dollars.

The humane society has been in its current building at 214 E. Main St. in Greenfield since 1999. The organization has been serving the community for over 40 years.

In addition to operating the shelter, volunteers provide many services including providing low cost vaccination clinics and a pet food pantry.

If you’d like to help the shelter, you attend one of the following events: