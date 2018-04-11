IFD: Two young kids were sitting on mother’s lap when car crashed into Indy pond

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A car occupied by two small children and four adults crashed into a pond on the far east side Wednesday afternoon.

The 20-year-old driver told the investigators that she was forced off Mitthoeffer Rd. after the driver in front of her went around a stopped school bus. She said she could have either left the road or rear-ended the bus.

The driver of the car was cited for failing to properly restrain the children in the car, who were 1 and 3 years old. The Indianapolis Fire Department says both kids were seated on their mother’s laps in the rear of the car.

Officials say no one in the back was wearing any kind of restraint, but it’s unclear if the driver or front passenger were wearing seatbelts. One car seat was reportedly found in the trunk.

All six occupants were checked out by IEMS at the scene and released.