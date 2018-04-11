Indy Unsolved: Nine Indy families wait for justice after teen victims were murdered

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Nine Indianapolis families continue to wait for justice after their teenage loved ones were murdered last year.

More than 14 months ago outside a Popeyes on 16th street, 14-year-old Anthony Hughes Jr. was gunned down. No one has ever been arrested for the shooting.

“It’s like we’re at a standstill on this case,” said the victim’s mother Shaherah Smith-Hughes. “It makes me feel depressed, sad and angry. I’m very angry.”

That frustration is shared by several Indianapolis families.

In addition to Hughes’s murder, 17-year-old Montel Ligon was killed Anthony Hughes on East 10th street in February.

Someone shot 15-year-old Sema J Jordan in April near Crown Hill.

17-year old Angel Mejia-Alfaro and 18-year-old Dijon Anderson were shot to death in May on West 38th street.

15-year-old Abdul Cross was killed on July 4th on Beachway drive.

18-year-old Geordyn Owens died in September on N. Vineyard avenue.

13-year-old Matthew McGee was also killed in September outside a Castleton restaurant on East 82nd street.

15-year-old Kevin Rainey was murdered in October on Tiffany drive.

In all, 2017 saw 22 homicides in Indianapolis involving victims 18 and under. Those 9 cases are the ones that remain unsolved.

So far 2018 has seen only one criminal homicide of a victim under the age of 18. 1-year-old Malaysia Robson was shot and killed inside her home. IMPD investigators announced two men have been arrested for that case.

“You know it’s sad all these kids are getting killed,” said Smith-Hughes. “These are kids and their parents need justice.”

This week marked one year since Sema J Jordan was shot to death. On Tuesday his family gathered at a vigil and tearfully pleaded for help finding the killer.

“We would feel so much better if we knew who did it and why,” said Jordan’s cousin Donesha Jackson.

“It would mean the world to me to get my son’s killer caught. It won’t bring him back, but it would mean the world to me,” said Smith-Hughes.

Anyone with information on any of the unsolved homicides is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.