Let the warmer temperatures begin

Are you excited?? We begin our warm-up today! As you’re headed out for the lunch hour, plan on temperatures in the 50’s across the area. That’s more than 10 degrees warmer than yesterday’s temperature at this time.

We don’t stop there. By the afternoon, highs jump to the upper 50’s and lower 60’s. This is really just around the average for this time of year, but we’ve been so cold this season, it’s a pretty big deal!

A few more clouds will develop this afternoon and evening, but don’t worry, we stay mainly dry until Friday.

Plan on a breezy afternoon. Winds really start picking up late this afternoon and into the overnight hours. Gusts near 25 mph and above are possible by early Thursday morning.

If you like the warmth today, you’ll surely love it tomorrow. Highs surge into the mid 70’s! Enjoy!