One person suffers head injury after plane crash in Johnson County

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind.– Police say one person was injured in a plane crash in Johnson County.

The crash occurred in a field near County Road 525 East and State Road 44 on the east side of the county.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s office says the plane was carrying two people and suffered a fuel problem, which prompted the pilot to land his single-engine plane in a farm field.

Both people were able to get out of the plane and were taken to a nearby hospital to be checked out. None of their injuries were believed to be serious, mostly just cuts and bruises. Crews on the scene treated one person for a minor head injury.

Officials do not believe landing gear was engaged. The plane landed on its belly and stayed upright.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the crash.