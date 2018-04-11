UPDATE: Person found dead inside U-Haul van on south side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Police are investigating after a person was found dead Wednesday in the back of a U-Haul van.

Officers say the discovery was made at 4011 South East Street, which is a U-Haul facility, around 1:30 p.m. by an employee.

Initially, police stated the victim was an infant. Just before 4:30 p.m., IMPD said, “Upon closer examination of the deceased, it is believed that it is an adult, not an infant/child as stated earlier.”

Because the victim was found in a tote, “it was assumed to be a baby,” police said. When the coroner retrieved the remains, it was determined to be a small adult.

No information on where the van is registered, where it came from or who last rented it has been released.

Detectives are checking on logs at the company to find more information.

“What I can tell you is that it is here now, and it is our responsibility to find out what happened, and we ask for the community’s help in that,” said IMPD officer Jim Gillespie. “If anybody has any information on it, give us a call.”

IMPD says this investigation is very early stages.

Anyone with information can call IMPD at 317-327-3475 or submit an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS. Tipsters are eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000 if the information leads to a felony arrest and conviction.

U-Haul spokesperson Jeff Lockridge issued the following statement: