Police: Suspects rob employee at gunpoint at northeast side fitness center

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis Metropolitan police are investigating an armed robbery at a northeast side fitness center.

According to IMPD, the victim said two suspects entered Hoffacker Health & Fitness, 5250 E. 65th St., around 3:50 a.m. on April 3, 2018 and robbed him at gunpoint. They took the victim’s cell phone, a ring and keys to his vehicle and house.

The first suspect was in his late 20s to mid-30s. He was described as 5’6” to 5’7” with a thin build and dark hair. He wore a dark ball cap with a white logo on the front, dark jacket and blue jeans.

The second suspect was in his 30s and stood about 6’ tall. He had a muscular build, long red beard and wore a black hat, a red shirt with logo on the left chest area and a design on the back, and dark track pants.

The men left in a blue crew cab Dodge Ram. Surveillance captured images of the suspects and the truck, although the images were difficult to make out.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.