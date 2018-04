Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Calming children in an overstimulating world! Olivia Roney shared her new way to fight "monkey mind" in kids - "Your Chime."

"Your Chime" offers your child a way to calm down, focus and breathe anytime they need a break.

The set includes a custom chime bowl and accessories. Each set includes the chime bowl, a mallet and a bag with a built-in pillow for easy chiming out. It's appropriate for boys and girls ages 3 and up. Learn more here.