Columbus teen writes book to help people better understand autism 

Columbus, Ind.- Andrew is the name of main character in the new book “Something’s Different About Andrew.”

Autism is what makes him different.

It’s also what makes him the same as the young man who wrote the story.

“ I made this book to show a positive light on people with autism and how it can be an advantage for the person who has it,” said Kyndal Gary, author of “Something’s Different About Andrew.”

Kyndal is also a very talented artist.

He drew every picture in the book without any help.

His illustrations didn’t surprise the teachers who know him well.

“His artistic ability is just amazing. Kids will come up and say draw me a picture of a monster or something and he can just draw it freehand,” said Suzanne Romanski, a Kyndal’s mentor for this project.

Kyndal drew headphones on the character in the book modeled after himself.

He often wears a pair while at school and Kyndal used this short story to help others understand why.

“Like most people with autism or kids with autism they get annoyed with certain sounds,” said Gary.

The book is for sale on Amazon.

You can also pick up a copy at Viewpoint Books in downtown Columbus.

Gary explained sales in his hometown are off to a strong start.

“A best-seller at Viewpoint Books,” said Gary.