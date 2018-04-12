Conagra recalls Banquet Salisbury steak that could contain pieces of bone

A company recalled Salisbury steak that may include bone fragments.

Conagra Brands say the recall includes 135,159 pounds of Banquet “family size” Salisbury steak products.

The 27-oz. cartons contain six pieces of “Banquet FAMILY SIZE 6 SALISBURY STEAKS & BROWN GRAVY MADE WITH CHICKEN, PORK AND BEEF – GRILL MARKS ADDED” with lot code 5006 8069 10 05 and a ‘BEST BY’ date of SEP 01 2019 printed on the package.

The products bear the USDA mark of inspection with establishment number “P-115” located on the side panel. The items were shipped to retail locations nationwide and were produced on March 10, 2018.

The company issued the recall after receiving several complaints from customers and three reports of minor oral injuries associated with “extraneous materials” in the product, including bone.

Customers who’ve purchased the products should throw them away or return them to the place of purchase. Anyone with questions can call Conagra Brands Consumer Affairs at (800) 289-6014.