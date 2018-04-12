× Fundraiser to help send Lt. Aaron Allan’s relatives, fellow officers to National Police Week

SOUTHPORT, Ind.– Next month Southport Police Lt. Aaron Allan will be honored during National Police Week alongside other fallen officers, but funds are still needed to help send his relatives and fellow officers to Washington, D.C. for the event.

The cost to send 15 of Lt. Allan’s relatives and 15 fellow officers is about $40,000, but $10,000 is still needed, according to Southport Police Chief Tom Vaughn.

Saturday, the Indiana State Police Alliance, Zink Distributing Company, Bartram Memorial Foundation and the Southport Police will host a Monte Carlo Night to help raise the money. The night includes food, drinks, a silent auction and games for both adults and children. The event is 6-11 p.m. at the Indiana State Police Alliance at 1415 Shelby St., Indianapolis. Donations will also be accepted. Donors can make checks out to the Bartram Memorial Foundation and mail them to the Southport Police Department.

The week includes a memorial service, candlelight vigil, reading of fallen officers’ names and resources for fellow officers and relatives as they work through the grief process.