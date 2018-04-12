Hands-on technology labs are popping up across the country. The goal is to let anyone, especially kids, experiment with technology, in the hopes that they might spark a future in STEM. Rich Demuro checked out one to see what they're teaching.
Hands-on STEM labs for kids
