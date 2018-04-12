× Hildebrand to drive for Dreyer & Reinbold in Indy 500

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Veteran IndyCar driver J.R. Hildebrand will drive the No. 66 Chevrolet for Dreyer & Reinbold Racing in the 102nd Indianapolis 500 this May.

It’s the first time the team will field a multi-car entry since having four cars in 2011. Sage Karam will pilot the No. 24 for Dreyer & Reinbold for the third straight year.

With the announcement, the car count now stands at 34 entries which means there will be bumping for the first time since 2015 when Buddy Lazier failed to make the field.

Hildebrand will attempt to qualify for his eighth Indy 500. He almost won the race as a rookie for Panther Racing, crashing in turn four with the lead. His damaged car slid across the yard of bricks to still finish second. He’s driven for Ed Carpenter the last four years, finishing 16th last year.

Dreyer & Reinbold has qualified 37 cars for the 500 since 1999, recording four top-10 finishes with a best of fourth in 2012.