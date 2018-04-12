× Man gets 6 years for unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon conviction

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– A man currently serving time for a prior gun case was sentenced to six years Thursday.

Marion County Prosecutor Terry Curry announced John Means was convicted of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and sentenced to six years in the Indiana Department of Correction.

He is currently serving a 10-year sentence in a prior gun case and will begin this sentence once that one is complete. It began in October 2017.

Means was arrested in this case in July 2017. Deputies found a pistol in the glove box of the vehicle he was driving. After searching his cell phone, a video was found of him holding the same gun.

In the other gun case, a warrant was served at a home in the 500 block of North Gray Street on Feb. 6, 2017. Deputies found Means and four other people inside the home, along with suspected drugs, digital scales and multiple handguns.

After an initial hearing in this case, a deputy overheard Means yell to another inmate “I had a Glock 27, but they couldn’t charge me with it.”

A Glock 27 is a make and model of a .40 caliber semi-automatic handgun, one of which was found in the home.

In April, murder charges against Means were dropped in connection with the “Grudy Crew” investigation. The Grundy prosecutions have been plagued by false witnesses, a lack of cooperation and reduced charges.