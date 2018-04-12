× Men arrested in shooting death of 1-year-old Malaysia Robson due in court

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Two men accused in the shooting death of 1-year-old Malaysia Robson are due in court Thursday.

Indianapolis Metropolitan police announced the arrests of Darrin Banks and Brian Palmer early Wednesday morning and said they faced preliminary charges of murder and aggravated assault.

The little girl was killed on March 29. Family members said dozens of shots were fired into the home on North Wittfield Street. Malaysia died from her injuries while her teenage aunt was wounded. The gunfire stemmed from a fight that began on social media, police said.

Police haven’t provided many details about the men’s arrests, whether they were under surveillance or if a tip from the public aided the investigation.

Banks and Palmer are scheduled to appear in court Thursday morning for an advisement rights hearing.