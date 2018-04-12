× Pendleton man faces 36 child sex charges after anonymous tip

PENDLETON, Ind. – A 48-year-old man has been arrested Thursday night as a result of an ongoing investigation into his alleged child sex crimes.

Jeffery Kramer, of Pendleton, faces 36 total felony charges in connection with allegations that he groomed an underage female to meet for a future sexual encounter.

In addition, authorities said they found inappropriate images of the girl, who is under 18 and resides in another state, in his possession.

Krameer was arrested on one count of promotion of human trafficking of a minor, a level 3 felony, five counts of child exploitation and 30 counts of possession of child pornography.

The investigation began in late January when detectives at the Pendleton District received an anonymous tip.

It remains ongoing with further charges possible. Anyone with information about Kramer’s activity is encouraged to call Indiana State Police at 765-778-2121.

Tips can be made and kept anonymous.