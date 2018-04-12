× Pregnant female and male critically injured in far east side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A pregnant female and a male were critically injured in a shooting on the city’s far east side Thursday.

Police were called to the scene at the Amber Woods Apartments along Mitthoeffer Road at about 2:30 p.m.

When first responders arrived, both victims were taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

Police say a Good Samaritan attempted to help the female victim, but an ambulance ended up meeting them at the location.

Investigators are speaking with witnesses. The suspected shooter has not been taken into custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call IMPD at 317-327-3475 or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers by calling 317-262-TIPS.