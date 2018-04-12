× RECIPE: South of the Border Rice

South of the Border Rice

1 cup long grain rice, uncooked

1 can (14.5 oz.) lower sodium fat free chicken broth

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 can (14-15 oz.) diced tomatoes with chili seasonings, undrained

2 cups cooked, cubed/diced chicken

1 can (15 oz.) sweet whole kernel corn, drained

Cilantro, optional garnish

Prepare rice according to package directions, using chicken broth instead of water and add cumin. Once water is almost absorbed, gently fold in tomatoes, chicken and corn. Continue cooking until water is completely absorbed. Cover and remove from heat. Garnish with chopped cilantro if desired. Makes about 4 servings.

Recipe courtesy GrainFoodsFoundation.org with adaptations by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN CD