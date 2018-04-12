× RECIPE: Tuscan White Bean and Tuna Sandwiches

Tuscan White Bean and Tuna Sandwiches

1 ½ – 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

3 tablespoons red wine vinegar

1 can (15 oz.) white beans, rinsed and drained (such as cannellini)

1 can (6 oz.) tuna (regular or white albacore) packed in water, drained

1/3 – ½ cup very finely chopped red onion

4 Pepperidge Farm buns or rolls

2 cups packed fresh baby spinach leaves

In a small bowl, whisk oil and vinegar. In a medium bowl, coarsely mash the beans and tuna together. Stir in the onion and half the vinegar mixture. Brush the rolls/buns with the remaining vinegar mixture. Divide spinach among the bottom roll halves. Top with tuna mixture and remaining roll halves. Makes 4 sandwiches.

Recipe courtesy GrainFoodsFoundation.org with adaptations by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN CD