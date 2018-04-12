Warmest of 2018 before rain and storms reload for the weekend!

Posted 5:56 AM, April 12, 2018, by , Updated at 05:57AM, April 12, 2018

The warming trend continues! As the southwest winds and sunshine prevail again today, our temperatures will surge to perhaps the warmest of 2018. Much needed, after a cool open to April and well above the seasonal average of 62°. If we reach 78° this afternoon, it will be the warmest, so far, for 2018 (77° on February 20th).

Expect additional warmth Friday with a run at the lower 80’s, as most areas remain rain-free and winds continue to blow from the southwest! A breakdown in the pattern begins on Saturday and rain will fall off and on through the day. A few storms possible but, at this time, the likelihood of anything severe remains low and mainly south of Indiana! Falling temperatures will occur on Sunday and could result in a few flurries by Monday, with hopefully our last shot of winter…