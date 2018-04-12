× Warmest of 2018 before rain and storms reload for the weekend!

The warming trend continues! As the southwest winds and sunshine prevail again today, our temperatures will surge to perhaps the warmest of 2018. Much needed, after a cool open to April and well above the seasonal average of 62°. If we reach 78° this afternoon, it will be the warmest, so far, for 2018 (77° on February 20th).

Expect additional warmth Friday with a run at the lower 80’s, as most areas remain rain-free and winds continue to blow from the southwest! A breakdown in the pattern begins on Saturday and rain will fall off and on through the day. A few storms possible but, at this time, the likelihood of anything severe remains low and mainly south of Indiana! Falling temperatures will occur on Sunday and could result in a few flurries by Monday, with hopefully our last shot of winter…