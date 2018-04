× Westbound I-465 reopens on Indy’s north side after crash

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – All lanes of I-465 westbound were closed on Indy’s north side following a crash Thursday.

The crash occurred near US 31 and Meridian Street near mile 30. It is unclear at this time how many cars were involved and whether there were any injuries.

The lanes were reopened by 3:30 p.m.