Cathedral senior Elle Darnell earns full ride to college through caddying

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind - Cathedral senior Elle Darnell first found out about the program that would change her life, on one of the toughest days of her life.

"It was about 3 years ago at my dad's memorial service. A family friend of ours who's also a former Evans Scholar himself, came up to our family and said there's a scholarship program called the Evans Scholarship starting up at Hillcrest Country Club and I think it would be great for your family to check out," Darnell said.

Elle's father passed away from cancer when she was just 14 years old, but upon his passing came a network of support through the Hillcrest caddying program.

The members of the country club became like father figures to Elle.