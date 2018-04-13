× Elbert Construction celebrating 10 years by offering Hoosier free roof

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – Elbert Construction has decided to give one lucky Hoosier a free roof as part of their 10-year anniversary.

“We’ve been serving Indiana for ten years, and the community has been so incredibly receptive and supportive of our business. Partnering with No Roof Left Behind and giving away a free roof is a great way to give something back to the area that’s been so kind to us,” they said.

Community members can register online at noroofleftbehind.com or at an upcoming event.

To win the free roof, you will need to provide a story about someone, or yourself, on why you are in need of a roof. Volunteers will review the applications and four finalists will then be chosen.

Public voting begins once the finalists are announced.

For more information on Elbert, click here.