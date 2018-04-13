× IMPD captain transported to hospital after getting hit by car downtown

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A captain with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was injured after getting hit by a car downtown Friday morning.

IMPD Captain John Walton was struck by a car on Delaware Street between Washington Street and Market Street. Walton was awake and breathing when he was transported to the hospital.

IMPD PIO Chris Wilburn tells us Walton suffered minor, non-life threatening injuries. We will update this story when more info is made available.