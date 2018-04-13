× Motorcyclist killed in east side roadway roundabout traffic accident

INDIANAPOLIS — An early morning traffic accident has claimed the life of a motorcyclist on the city’s far east side, near Lawrence.

It happened shortly before 2 a.m. at the traffic roundabout at E. 46th St. and N. German Church Rd. The male driver of a motorcycle was traveling northbound on German Church Rd. when he missed the roundabout curve and traveled through the intersection, according to investigators on the scene. A nearby resident called police after hearing the loud crash.

Investigators are just beginning their work to determine what factors may have contributed to the accident. Details will be updated as they become available.