INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– All lanes of southbound I-465 are closed near East 56th Street and North Shadeland Avenue on the east side due to a semi fire.

The crash was reported before 2 p.m.

INDOT says drivers should avoid this area while the fire is put out and cleaned up. The Inidianapolis Fire Department (IFD) says 125 gallons of diesel leaked into a nearby ditch.

No injuries were reported.

I-465 MM 38.4 SB near E 56th/ mile 38 Right 3 lanes closed <= 60 mins due to a vehicle fire — INDOT TrafficWise (@TrafficWise) April 13, 2018

Driver thankfully uninjured after cab of semi catches fire at 38.5 SB mile marker on 465 N. Fire burns fuel tanks allowing 125 Gal. Diesel to leak into ditch. Tac 44 Haz Mat sent for mitigation. pic.twitter.com/OgUcN2XDk3 — IFD NEWS (@IFD_NEWS) April 13, 2018