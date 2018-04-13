President Trump says airstrikes on Syria underway

APRIL 10: U.S. President Donald Trump walks up to an event to honor the 2017 NCAA Football National Champion Alabama Crimson Tide, at the White House, on April 10, 2018 in Washington, DC. Alabama beat the Clemson Tigers 35-31 to capture the championship. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
APRIL 10: U.S. President Donald Trump walks up to an event to honor the 2017 NCAA Football National Champion Alabama Crimson Tide, at the White House, on April 10, 2018 in Washington, DC. Alabama beat the Clemson Tigers 35-31 to capture the championship. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump says the United States has “launched precision strikes” on targets associated with Syrian chemical weapons program.
Trump spoke from the White House Friday night. He says a “combined operation” with France and the United Kingdom is underway.
Trump says that last Saturday, Syrian President Bashar Assad deployed chemical weapons in what was a “significant escalation in a pattern of chemical weapons use by that very terrible regime.”