× Warm, windy surge continues…rain soon to knock on the door!

A great, warm start this morning, as Guardian radar remains quiet! Windy conditions continue to pour in from the southwest and wind gusts this afternoon will likely top out around 40mph. Any rain chances will very limited this afternoon, under partly sunny skies. Afternoon temperatures should reach the lower 80’s, marking the warmest of spring so far but not hitting the record of 86°, back in 1941.

Scattered showers and perhaps an isolated storm will be in the mix VERY late tonight/early Saturday morning. And additional showers will be off and on through the day, as temperatures remain warm. Not all day rains are expected, so some hours should be dry to enjoy!

A bigger push of rain will be likely Saturday night and into Sunday morning, along a stronger cold front, with slight chance of stronger storms developing. This should begin to drive our temperatures downward through Sunday, making for a colder end to the weekend! In fact, some flurries could be the end result by Monday morning…