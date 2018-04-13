× What goes up, must come down; tracking storms and colder air

From Winter to late Spring in a matter of a few days. We started the week with cold temperatures and snow showers. Today, many of us hit a high of 80-degrees and above!

In Indianapolis, we hit 79-degrees. That’s a normal high for June 4th. After such a cold spring, I think most of us don’t mind some early warmth.

We stay on the warm side tonight as temperatures drop down to the mid and lower 60’s.

We’re watching a major storm system that’s sparking a multi-state blizzard warning, stretching from Kansas to Minnesota.

That’s not all, it’s also packing a severe weather threat with numerous tornado and severe t-storm watches in place. This is the system that will bring us active weather into the weekend.

If you have plans tonight, you won’t have to worry about much rain until we get into the overnight hours. Rain chances really pickup mainly after 3 AM.

We’ll continue with rain showers off and on throughout the day.

However, the day won’t be a washout. There will be plenty of dry time tomorrow. The best timing for some heavier rain showers will be during the morning hours and late evening. Most of the area will be dry during the afternoon. Then, rain showers and more thunderstorms increase as we head into late Saturday night and early Sunday morning.

Unfortunately, we have another shot of cold air and even more snow chances by early Monday morning. However, Spring is trying to break through. We rebound to the lower 70’s by mid-week.