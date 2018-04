Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- It's back for its 5th year - Master Yoo's Board Break-A-Thon will once again be raising money for the Peyton Manning Children's Hospital.

Martial arts masters and students will be at Carmel High School on Saturday, April 14 from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. to attempt to break more than 6,000 boards using their Tae Kwon Do skills.

Master Yoo stopped by our studio with some of his students to show what it takes to break a board in half.