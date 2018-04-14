Broad Ripple Park hosts Attitude Fest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- From football to face painting to pushing tires - there's a movement set in place to inspire, motivate and create awareness for an upward shift in our nation's attitude, and it's happening right here in central Indiana.

The fun is all part of Global Attitude Awareness Day, and it's happening on Saturday, April 14 at Broad Ripple Park. The "Attitude Festival" will kick off at noon and go until 4 p.m. In addition to the festivities, there's also a fundraiser for local non-profit organizations.

We spoke with Global Attitude Awareness Day founder Glenn Bill about the movement and what attendees can look forward to at the event.

For more info on Attitude Fest, click here.