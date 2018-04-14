Second Amendment supporters rally at Indiana Statehouse with their guns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Hundreds of people met outside the Indiana Statehouse Saturday afternoon with their guns. It was part of a rally to support the Second Amendment, with the crowd saying carrying guns is a right, and is there for protection and self-defense.

The rally was one of 45 events held across the country, put on by the National Constitutional Coalition of Patriotic Americans. The group encouraged the crowd to bring their unloaded rifles, if state law allowed it.

“We're here to show that liberty-loving Americans are going to stand for our rights," said an organizer and host of the rally, Jack Pupillo. "The Second Amendment right, in my opinion, is a segment of individual liberty as a whole.”

Supporters in the crowd said it made sense to bring their rifles with them.

“This thing is the thing that is being aimed at, it’s being targeted," said Justin Ewert. "If somebody said tomorrow, we’re going to outlaw all Chevys, it would be kind of dumb to come out here with a Honda.”

Speakers at the event said it was time for law-abiding Second Amendment supporters to be vocal in their beliefs.

“Guns owners have been pretty apathetic," Pupillo said. "They completely believe the Second Amendment to completely protect their right to self-defense and the right to bear arms. That’s just not the case. I think it has to do with the quiet gun owner. They don’t want to make a big stink about it. They don’t want people to know they have guns. Or they just don’t care enough and think it will blow over like it has in the past."

With no signs of the debate ending, some in the crowd encouraged people of opposing viewpoints to talk to a gun supporter. Some people agreeing the two views want the same results.

“We want to keep schools safe," said Pupillo. "We want to make sure crazy people don’t get guns."