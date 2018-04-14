Storms for Saturday; below average temperatures return to Indy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We are tracking two waves of thunderstorm activity for today. The first wave will move over central Indiana this morning and it will bring scattered rainfall with a few thunderstorms. The initial wave should move out by midday, however, a lingering shower will be possible this afternoon. Much of central Indiana will have a break from thunderstorms during the afternoon hours as highs rise near the 72° mark.

Another round of thunderstorms will arrive late tonight. Rain chances are going to increase this evening with storms moving in after 8 p.m. EDT ahead of an approaching cold front. Heavy rain is expected at times tonight. The boundary could even trigger a few strong to severe thunderstorms overnight into the predawn hours on Sunday. Threats include large hail and gusty winds.

The heavy rain and thunderstorms will move out late tomorrow morning. Skies will remain cloudy Sunday afternoon with a slight chance for lingering showers. Air temperatures will also continue to fall on Sunday. The forecast high for tomorrow is 60°, which will occur after midnight. By the late afternoon, the Indianapolis area will have temperatures in the mid-50s.

Prepare for more winter-like weather at the start of the work week. Snowflakes will likely mix in with light rain showers early Monday as lows fall into the mid-30s. Temperatures are going to struggle to rise into the lower 40s Monday afternoon, which is more than 20° below average for mid April.