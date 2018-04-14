× Streets fill for first-ever gay pride festival in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Part of downtown Columbus transformed Saturday as part of the first ever gay pride festival hosted in the city, the hometown of Vice President Mike Pence.

“I kind of took charge and made it happen,” Erin Bailey said, a high school senior who organized the event.

Bailey said she was overwhelmed by the turnout and hoped it will send a message nationwide.

“A positive one,” she said. “Definitely a positive one. Just saying us in his hometown, this is what we believe. We don’t agree with his views. We agree with just love and respect for everyone.”

Pence through a spokesperson recently praised Bailey’s organizational e and said her activism and engagement should be commended.

“I think we’re sending him a message,” Jill Tasker said, with the Pride Alliance of Columbus. “I think we’re sending the rest of the world a message that Columbus, Indiana is inclusive, welcoming and it’s going to get more like that.”