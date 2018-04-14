× Tracking rain, snow and another shot of cold air

After a nice lull in showers this afternoon, more rain returns this evening. The best timing will be after 10 PM through early Sunday morning.

A few thunderstorms are possible with gusty winds at times but mainly, we’ll just see rain.

Showers taper off into the afternoon on Sunday.

As temperatures start to quickly fall tomorrow night, a few snow showers or a wintry mix will be possible by early Monday morning.

Temperatures are already falling quickly along a boundary line to our north. By late tonight, a temperature spread upwards of 25-degrees is likely across the state.

We’ll see a spread in temperatures through early tomorrow morning too. With lows in the lower 50’s near Marion county and upper 30’s in areas closer to Kokomo.

As we start to dry out a little in the afternoon, temperatures will rebound back to the low and mid 50’s.

However, Winter takes another shot at Spring with a cold start to the work week. Expect temperatures in the lower 30’s to start Monday morning, and we’ll only reach the lower 40’s at the warmest part of the day. Good news? We don’t stay in an extended cold spell this week. We have a few ups and downs in temperatures, but overall they are an improvement over the chilly Spring temperatures we started to become accustomed to.