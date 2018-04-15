× Authorities investigating after 150 people involved in ‘brawl’ at Greenwood temple

Correction: Only 3-4 people have sustained minor injuries following the disturbance, police told us at the scene. The mayor originally told us 6-12 victims were stabbed and sent to the hospital.

GREENWOOD, Ind. – Authorities in Greenwood are at the scene of a disturbance at a temple.

Just before 3:00 p.m., multiple agencies were dispatched to the Gurdwara Sikh Temple, located in the 1000 block of S. Graham Rd., on the report of a large disturbance.

Police said 150 people were involved in a “brawl,” which led to 3-4 people receiving minor injuries. No weapons were recovered at the scene and no arrests were made.

The brawl reportedly resulted from an anticipated transition of leadership power. They said those in power did not want to step down.