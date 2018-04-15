× BREAKING: IMPD investigating shooting on Indy’s southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A person has been shot at a home Sunday morning on Indy’s southeast side.

A few minutes before 1 a.m., officers were dispatched to reports of a person shot on the 3200 block of Cork Bend Drive. That’s near the intersection of Fisher Road and East Troy Avenue.

No word on the victim’s condition and it’s unclear if officers have any suspects in custody.

We have crew on the scene and will update this story as we receive more information.