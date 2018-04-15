× IMPD investigating five overnight shootings

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Metro Police Department is investigating five separate overnight shootings that occurred throughout town. A total of five people were shot, with at least two of them in critical condition.

According to a police report, a 22-year-old male was shot around 9:40 p.m. on Saturday. The address on the police report matches that of St. Vincent’s hospital. It’s unclear if the man showed up at the hospital, or if he was transported there in a private vehicle.

Just after 11 p.m. Saturday, a 36-year-old man was shot on the northwest side of town. This happened near the intersection of West 57th Street and Georgetown Road. According to the police report, he suffered a “major injury.”

The third shooting happened early Sunday morning shortly after midnight. A police report indicates an 18-year-old woman was shot at a home on the 3200 block of Cork Bend Drive on Indy’s southeast side. The shooting happened after an altercation at a party at the home. At last check, she was in stable condition.

Then around 1:30 a.m., a man was shot inside his car on the northwest side. It happened on Pershing Road. The 20-year-old victim suffered three gunshot wounds and was transported to Methodist hospital in “very critical condition,” according to IMPD Captain Michael Elder.

Shortly after the shooting on Pershing Road, at 2 a.m., two people were transported to the hospital after a party on the west side. Captain Elder said there was a party going on inside a home at the 3400 block of Monninger Drive. This is on the west side, near West 34th Street and Georgetown Road.

Officers found a 22-year-old man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to Methodist hospital in critical condition. There were several people inside the home at the time of the shooting, including a pregnant woman. She was also taken the hospital as a precautionary measure.

The investigation into that shooting is ongoing.

Investigators have not yet released any suspect information for any of the shootings.