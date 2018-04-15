IN Focus: Brooks, Banks discuss Syria, speaker’s departure

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS - Members of Indiana's congressional delegation are responding to the many headlines emerging this week in Washington, including Speaker Paul Ryan's announcement that he won't seek re-election, and the President's decision to launch air strikes in Syria.

“Tonight’s announcement of United States targeted strikes in Syria sends a strong message to the Assad regime that their brutal and horrific chemical attacks against their own people will not be tolerated," said Brooks in a written statement Friday night. "I am proud our country has joined forces with our allies in order to protect the innocent people who are suffering under Assad’s terror."

"President Trump laid out clearly why the United States must respond to the repeated use of horrific chemical weapons by the Assad regime," said Banks. "I support the President's decision to authorize targeted action in conjunction with our allies in Great Britain and France. I ask all Hoosiers to join me in praying for our service members carrying out these precision strikes."

In the video above, Brooks and Banks discuss the President's approach to Syria and its Russian allies, in an interview recorded before Friday night's air strikes.

Brooks was also asked about the many other headlines rippling through the nation's capital, including the latest developments in the Russia probe, Speaker Ryan's retirement, and the congressional hearings involving Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Brooks is a member of the House committee that questioned Zuckerberg on Wednesday about concerns over privacy and personal data in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica scandal.