IN Focus: Panelists discuss latest developments in race for Senate

INDIANAPOLIS - Ahead of their first televised debate later tonight, the Republican candidates for U.S. Senate have been on the attack in what's been described as the nation's 'nastiest' GOP primary.

Rep. Todd Rokita, Rep. Luke Messer and former State Rep. Mike Braun have launched new campaign ads in recent days, going after their opponents while also making news ahead of tonight's debate.

In the video above, IN Focus panelists Tim Swarens, Christina Hale, Mike Murphy, Jennifer Wagner and Tony Samuel discuss the latest developments on the race for Senate: