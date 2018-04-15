IN Focus: Panelists discuss latest developments in race for Senate

INDIANAPOLIS - Ahead of their first televised debate later tonight, the Republican candidates for U.S. Senate have been on the attack in what's been described as the nation's 'nastiest' GOP primary.
Rep. Todd Rokita, Rep. Luke Messer and former State Rep. Mike Braun have launched new campaign ads in recent days, going after their opponents while also making news ahead of tonight's debate.
In the video above, IN Focus panelists Tim Swarens, Christina Hale, Mike Murphy, Jennifer Wagner and Tony Samuel discuss the latest developments on the race for Senate:
- Rokita's endorsement from Rex Early and Tony Samuel, who served as chair and vice-chair for the Indiana Trump campaign in 2016.
- A recent report from the AP, highlighting Rokita's time as Indiana secretary of state and claims that he misused the GOP donor database while serving in his official capacity
- Luke Messer's new attack ads, blasting Rokita for comments he made about Trump in 2016 while also going after Braun's record of voting in Democratic primaries
- Mike Braun's latest campaign ad using child actors to portray his opponents