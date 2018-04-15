× IU lockdown over after suspect located off campus

UPDATE – IU police have arrested the suspect and the lockdown is over.

IU Bloomington Final Update: The subject in this incident was located off campus and is in police custody. Resume normal activity on campus. — Indiana University Bloomington (@IUBloomington) April 15, 2018

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana University has reported that a man with a firearm is on campus.

A lockdown is currently in progress.

At 5:20 p.m., Indiana University Bloomington tweeted that there’s a male subject with a gun near 7th and Indiana.

That’s near the IU Office of International Services and the Jewish Student Center.

We will update this story once more information is available.