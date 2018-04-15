IU lockdown over after suspect located off campus
UPDATE – IU police have arrested the suspect and the lockdown is over.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana University has reported that a man with a firearm is on campus.
A lockdown is currently in progress.
At 5:20 p.m., Indiana University Bloomington tweeted that there’s a male subject with a gun near 7th and Indiana.
That’s near the IU Office of International Services and the Jewish Student Center.
We will update this story once more information is available.