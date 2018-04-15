× Rain to snow tonight; colder start to the work week

A cold front is moving over the state this morning and it will result in falling temperatures through midday. We have already reached our high temperature for today at 3 AM (59°). Temperatures will drop into the upper 40s across the area by midday. The temperatures may climb a few degrees by the late afternoon and rebound into the lower 50s.

Most of the rain is going to fall through the first half of the day and begin to exit our eastern counties during the early afternoon. The rain this morning is associated with the passing cold front. Skies will remain mainly cloudy this afternoon with a very slight chance for lingering showers.

Temperatures will plummet overnight and drop into the lower to mid-30s by tomorrow morning’s commute. This will allow the lingering showers to transition to a wintry mix (rain-snow) around midnight EDT. Drivers should prepare for a few slick spots early Monday morning because of the light snow and temperatures near freezing.

The light snow showers are going to stick around through Monday afternoon and evening. Drier weather conditions along with warmer temperatures will return to the Indianapolis area by Tuesday. Highs in the upper 60s are expected by Wednesday afternoon.