The raw food diet is a growing and controversial trend in pet care. It's not about just cutting up raw meat; sales of commercially-prepared raw pet food have soared in recent years. Supporters say it leads to better overall health and more energy in their pets, but Consumer Reports says raw food can be dangerous for both the animal and their families.
Benefits and drawbacks of raw pet food
