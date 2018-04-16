Paying it forward with through the power of dance. Dancing with the Hendricks County Stars benefits the county's historical society.
Dancing with the Hendricks County Star
-
Domestic violence statistics show increase in calls for help in Hendricks County
-
Construction to begin on six bridge decks along I-74 in Hendricks County
-
UPDATE: Victim in fatal crash on US 40 in Hendricks County identified
-
PHOTOS | Snow blankets central Indiana during first weekend of spring
-
Driver in serious condition, pinned under dashboard after Hendricks County crash
-
-
Ogunbowale participating in ‘Dancing With The Stars’
-
UPDATE: Avon police safely located missing 17-year-old girl
-
Opponents appeal Carmel’s decision to allow Islamic Life Center
-
Gov. Holcomb directs flags to be flown at half-staff to honor Deputy Jacob Pickett
-
Hendricks County nonprofit delivers hundreds of meals each week to sick and elderly
-
-
Hendricks and Putnam counties offer unique way for students to stay active
-
Icy conditions cause serious traffic problems on roadways
-
Marian University police chief arrested for OWI, placed on administrative leave