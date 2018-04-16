× Drafting pass rusher at top of priority list for Indianapolis Colts

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Chris Ballard is all about rebuilding the Indianapolis Colts through the draft, so it’s understandable his eagerness is amped these days.

He holds nine selections in the April 26-28 NFL Draft, including the 6th overall. That offers ample ammunition to address a roster that lacks enough top-end talent to make a difference.

“At the end of the day,’’ Ballard said, “you’ve got to draft and develop and stack drafts – one, two, three drafts – on top of each other where these guys are homegrown Colts.

“That’s how you build a winner.’’

Between now and the draft, we’ll examine some of the team’s more pressing areas of needs:

Today: Pass rusher.