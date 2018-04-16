Family-friendly meal kit service

There's a new meal kit delivery service designed with busy families in mind. One Potato specializes in family-friendly portions, and focuses on feeding the entire family with child-sized portions and kid-friendly recipes that take less than 30 minutes to prepare. Rich Demuro met up with the founder to see why she created it.
