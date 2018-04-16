× More than 70 pounds of marijuana discovered during Indiana traffic stop

GREENFIELD, Ind. – Indiana State Police seized more than 70 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop in Greenfield on Monday morning.

A trooper pulled over a 2017 Ford Expedition for a traffic violation on I-70 near Greenfield around 11 a.m. The trooper said the SUV was weaving outside the traffic lanes.

The trooper later discovered more than 78 pounds of marijuana inside the SUV.

The vehicle was driven by 51-year-old Christian Elie of Elbert, Colorado and there was one passenger, 42-year-old Austin Johnson of Indianapolis. Both men were arrested and transported to the Hancock County Jail on preliminary drug charges.

This is an ongoing investigation, troopers will work with the Hancock County Prosecutor’s Office to determine formal charges. The street value of the marijuana is estimated to be around $250,000.